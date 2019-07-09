Reviewing Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)’s and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.13 N/A 0.25 8.11 Rio Tinto Group 57 2.50 N/A 7.91 7.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ferroglobe PLC and Rio Tinto Group. Rio Tinto Group appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe PLC. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Ferroglobe PLC’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Rio Tinto Group.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ferroglobe PLC and Rio Tinto Group’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% 4.7% 2% Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ferroglobe PLC’s 2.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 151.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rio Tinto Group has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ferroglobe PLC’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Rio Tinto Group which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Rio Tinto Group is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ferroglobe PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ferroglobe PLC and Rio Tinto Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Rio Tinto Group 0 1 1 2.50

Ferroglobe PLC has a consensus price target of $3.35, and a 94.77% upside potential. Competitively Rio Tinto Group has a consensus price target of $65, with potential upside of 7.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ferroglobe PLC looks more robust than Rio Tinto Group as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.3% of Ferroglobe PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.3% of Rio Tinto Group are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -4.27% -13.3% -14.77% -69.3% -81.75% 27.04% Rio Tinto Group 1.08% -6.68% 7.93% 20.2% 5.07% 25.38%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC has stronger performance than Rio Tinto Group

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Ferroglobe PLC on 8 of the 11 factors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.