Reviewing Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)’s and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.15 N/A 0.25 8.11 Paringa Resources Limited 5 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% 4.7% 2% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Paringa Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Ferroglobe PLC’s upside potential is 77.25% at a $3.35 consensus target price.

Institutional investors owned 41.3% of Ferroglobe PLC shares and 0% of Paringa Resources Limited shares. About 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -4.27% -13.3% -14.77% -69.3% -81.75% 27.04% Paringa Resources Limited -4.98% 1.58% 0% 0% 0% -32.24%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC has 27.04% stronger performance while Paringa Resources Limited has -32.24% weaker performance.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.