Reviewing Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)’s and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)’s results

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.13 N/A 0.25 8.11 Golden Minerals Company N/A 2.91 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ferroglobe PLC and Golden Minerals Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ferroglobe PLC and Golden Minerals Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% 4.7% 2% Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ferroglobe PLC has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Golden Minerals Company’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Ferroglobe PLC’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Golden Minerals Company are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Golden Minerals Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ferroglobe PLC.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ferroglobe PLC and Golden Minerals Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Golden Minerals Company 0 0 0 0.00

Ferroglobe PLC has an average price target of $3.35, and a 100.60% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.3% of Ferroglobe PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 46.4% of Golden Minerals Company are owned by institutional investors. About 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -4.27% -13.3% -14.77% -69.3% -81.75% 27.04% Golden Minerals Company -7% -10.83% -22.92% 6.26% -39.82% 14.76%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Golden Minerals Company.

Summary

Ferroglobe PLC beats on 7 of the 9 factors Golden Minerals Company.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.