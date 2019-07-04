Reviewing Ferro Corporation (FOE)’s and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferro Corporation 17 0.81 N/A 0.83 18.74 PPG Industries Inc. 110 1.85 N/A 5.33 21.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PPG Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ferro Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ferro Corporation is currently more affordable than PPG Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ferro Corporation and PPG Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9% PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Ferro Corporation has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PPG Industries Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ferro Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, PPG Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Ferro Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ferro Corporation and PPG Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferro Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25

Ferro Corporation has an average target price of $22, and a 39.95% upside potential. On the other hand, PPG Industries Inc.’s potential downside is -5.61% and its average target price is $112.4. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ferro Corporation is looking more favorable than PPG Industries Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ferro Corporation shares and 82.4% of PPG Industries Inc. shares. Ferro Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 0.1% are PPG Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferro Corporation -4.07% -13.02% -8.41% -15.84% -25.47% -0.7% PPG Industries Inc. -1.82% -3.89% 3.75% 3.93% 8.71% 9.5%

For the past year Ferro Corporation had bearish trend while PPG Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors PPG Industries Inc. beats Ferro Corporation.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.