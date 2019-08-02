Reviewing Ferro Corporation (FOE)’s and Its Peers results

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ferro Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Ferro Corporation has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Ferro Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.80% 3.90% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ferro Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ferro Corporation N/A 17 17.73 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Ferro Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ferro Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ferro Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferro Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

With consensus target price of $20, Ferro Corporation has a potential upside of 60.38%. The competitors have a potential upside of 25.94%. Given Ferro Corporation’s peers higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ferro Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ferro Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Ferro Corporation had bearish trend while Ferro Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ferro Corporation are 2.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Ferro Corporation’s competitors have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ferro Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ferro Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Ferro Corporation is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.9. In other hand, Ferro Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ferro Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ferro Corporation’s peers beat Ferro Corporation.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.