Reviewing Ferro Corporation (FOE)’s and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s results

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferro Corporation 11 1.78 80.90M 0.83 17.73 Gevo Inc. 3 -0.05 11.67M -9.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferro Corporation 720,391,807.66% 18.8% 3.9% Gevo Inc. 378,343,329.55% -33.8% -28.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ferro Corporation’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Gevo Inc. has a 2.76 beta and it is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ferro Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Gevo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Ferro Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gevo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ferro Corporation and Gevo Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferro Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Gevo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ferro Corporation’s upside potential is 5.08% at a $12 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ferro Corporation shares and 9.1% of Gevo Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Ferro Corporation shares. Competitively, 12.4% are Gevo Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06% Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25%

For the past year Ferro Corporation had bearish trend while Gevo Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ferro Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Gevo Inc.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.