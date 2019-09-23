Reviewing Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP)’s and World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)’s results

Since Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) and World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) are part of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 1 0.05 N/A -2.13 0.00 World Fuel Services Corporation 34 0.07 N/A 1.98 19.75

Table 1 highlights Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and World Fuel Services Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0.00% 20.8% -15.2% World Fuel Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.55 beta. Competitively, World Fuel Services Corporation’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival World Fuel Services Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. World Fuel Services Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and World Fuel Services Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 World Fuel Services Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively World Fuel Services Corporation has an average target price of $46, with potential upside of 15.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and World Fuel Services Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 94%. About 28.5% of Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, World Fuel Services Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 5.99% -15.56% -32.59% -19.75% -72.82% 57.5% World Fuel Services Corporation 7.43% 7.61% 28.63% 55.54% 42.27% 82.34%

For the past year Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has weaker performance than World Fuel Services Corporation

Summary

World Fuel Services Corporation beats Ferrellgas Partners L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.