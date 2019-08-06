Reviewing Ferrari N.V. (RACE)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Ferrari N.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.64% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ferrari N.V. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.78% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ferrari N.V. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari N.V. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 166.08% 10.78% 3.98%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ferrari N.V. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari N.V. N/A 141 35.92 Industry Average 2.72B 1.63B 12.09

Ferrari N.V. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ferrari N.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 7.00 4.00 3.00 2.80

Ferrari N.V. currently has an average target price of $185, suggesting a potential upside of 19.04%. As a group, Auto Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 40.68%. The research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Ferrari N.V. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ferrari N.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferrari N.V. -3.84% -1.29% 19.67% 42.94% 23.43% 61.99% Industry Average 8.69% 10.23% 7.09% 26.49% 19.63% 51.61%

For the past year Ferrari N.V. was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Ferrari N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ferrari N.V. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to Ferrari N.V.’s competitors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers seven models, including four sports cars that include 488 GTB, 488 Spider, F12berlinetta, and special series F12tfd; and three GT cars, which comprise California T, GTC4Lusso, and GTC4Lusso T. It also provides LaFerrari Aperta, a limited edition supercar; Fuoriserie, a very limited editions series; one-off cars; F60 America, a V12 open air roadster; and Ferrari J50, a two-seater mid-rear-engined roadster. In addition, the company offers non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. Further, it licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, the company provides direct or indirect finance, and leasing services for the purchase of cars to retail clients and dealers; and manages race tracks. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 45 retail Ferrari stores, of which 29 stores were franchised stores, including 8 Ferrari Store Junior and 16 stores were owned and operated by the company. The company also sells its products through a network of 170 authorized dealers operating 188 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, www.store.ferrari.com. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.