Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37

Table 1 highlights Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 244,916,619.50% -49.6% -46.5% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,838,010,466.89% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 65.88% and its consensus price target is $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.