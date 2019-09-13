Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.67 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has beta of -0.34 which is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, which is potential 95.31% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.