Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, United Therapeutics Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s average price target is $136.83, while its potential upside is 65.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than United Therapeutics Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.