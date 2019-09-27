Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Since Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 245,509,896.78% -49.6% -46.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. 13,792,710,706.15% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.18 beta means Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 13.1. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.