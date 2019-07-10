Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.41%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.