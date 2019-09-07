Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 8.95 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $43.67, which is potential 3.04% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.