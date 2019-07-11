Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.44 beta. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.6% weaker performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 42.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.