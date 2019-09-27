Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 9 -0.80 39.63M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 245,509,896.78% -49.6% -46.5% MediciNova Inc. 463,508,771.93% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 21.3% respectively. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, MediciNova Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.