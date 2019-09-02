Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.61 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $164.56 average price target and a 28.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.