Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s results

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.96 beta which makes it 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.