Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Since Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.44. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 7.7%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.41%. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.