Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.37 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of -0.18 and its 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.