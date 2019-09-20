Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 229.77 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.