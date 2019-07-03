Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

We are comparing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.42 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Risk & Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.44 beta, while its volatility is 144.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 191.16% and its average target price is $2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.