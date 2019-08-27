Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s results

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 414.61 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.