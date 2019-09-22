Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

This is a contrast between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.