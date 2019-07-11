Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.19 N/A -1.45 0.00

Demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.44. Agenus Inc. has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Agenus Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 83.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Agenus Inc. had bullish trend.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.