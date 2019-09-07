Reviewing FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)’s and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s results

Both FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat Holding Company 15 0.40 N/A 0.27 45.58 Unico American Corporation 6 1.01 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates FedNat Holding Company and Unico American Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FedNat Holding Company and Unico American Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4% Unico American Corporation 0.00% -2.9% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.74 shows that FedNat Holding Company is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Unico American Corporation’s -0.46 beta is the reason why it is 146.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for FedNat Holding Company and Unico American Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00 Unico American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

FedNat Holding Company’s upside potential is 90.17% at a $24 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FedNat Holding Company and Unico American Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 19%. Insiders owned roughly 10.8% of FedNat Holding Company’s shares. Competitively, 59.08% are Unico American Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3% Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64%

For the past year Unico American Corporation has weaker performance than FedNat Holding Company

Summary

FedNat Holding Company beats on 6 of the 8 factors Unico American Corporation.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.