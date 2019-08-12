Reviewing FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FedNat Holding Company has 70.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 10.8% of FedNat Holding Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has FedNat Holding Company and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.70% 0.40% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares FedNat Holding Company and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat Holding Company N/A 16 45.58 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

FedNat Holding Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for FedNat Holding Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

$24 is the average target price of FedNat Holding Company, with a potential upside of 80.72%. The potential upside of the peers is -98.05%. Based on the data delivered earlier, FedNat Holding Company’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FedNat Holding Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year FedNat Holding Company had bearish trend while FedNat Holding Company’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

FedNat Holding Company is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.74. In other hand, FedNat Holding Company’s peers have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

FedNat Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.