Reviewing FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)’s and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)’s results

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat Holding Company 16 0.38 N/A 0.27 45.58 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 3 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FedNat Holding Company and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

FedNat Holding Company’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FedNat Holding Company and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is FedNat Holding Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 99.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FedNat Holding Company and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 30.3%. FedNat Holding Company’s share held by insiders are 10.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81%

For the past year FedNat Holding Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors FedNat Holding Company beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.