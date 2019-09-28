Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 1.87 91.98M 2.13 16.32 The India Fund Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Federated Investors Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Federated Investors Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 284,767,801.86% 25% 14.2% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Federated Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats The India Fund Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.