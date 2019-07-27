Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

Since Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.89 N/A 2.13 14.43 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.82 N/A 3.77 12.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Federated Investors Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Federated Investors Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Federated Investors Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.82 beta indicates that Federated Investors Inc. is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Federated Investors Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Federated Investors Inc.’s downside potential is -12.82% at a $31 average target price. Competitively the average target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $47.5, which is potential -0.21% downside. The data provided earlier shows that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears more favorable than Federated Investors Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 90.7%. 3.6% are Federated Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. has 15.71% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -1.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.