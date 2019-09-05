Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)’s results

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.67 N/A 2.13 16.32 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.64 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 highlights Federated Investors Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Federated Investors Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Federated Investors Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Federated Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.