Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s results

This is a contrast between Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.64 N/A 2.13 16.32 SEI Investments Company 54 5.35 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 highlights Federated Investors Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SEI Investments Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Federated Investors Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Federated Investors Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Volatility and Risk

Federated Investors Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. SEI Investments Company’s 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Federated Investors Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SEI Investments Company are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. SEI Investments Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Federated Investors Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. and SEI Investments Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 71.1%. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Federated Investors Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.