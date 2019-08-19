Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.61 N/A 2.13 16.32 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.98 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Federated Investors Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Federated Investors Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 0%. About 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.