Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s results

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.57 N/A 2.13 16.32 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.39 N/A 0.63 22.18

Table 1 highlights Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Federated Investors Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares and 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.