Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.69 N/A 2.13 16.32 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.11 N/A 0.81 15.60

Demonstrates Federated Investors Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Federated Investors Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Federated Investors Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Federated Investors Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Federated Investors Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 91.4% and 36.33% respectively. Insiders held 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. Competitively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.