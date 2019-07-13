Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Federated Investors Inc. has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Federated Investors Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.40% 13.80% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Federated Investors Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. N/A 30 14.43 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Federated Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Federated Investors Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Federated Investors Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

Federated Investors Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $31, suggesting a potential downside of -8.28%. The potential upside of the rivals is 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Federated Investors Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Federated Investors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.66 and has 3.79 Quick Ratio. Federated Investors Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Federated Investors Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that Federated Investors Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Federated Investors Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Federated Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Federated Investors Inc.’s rivals beat Federated Investors Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.