Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.61 N/A 2.13 16.32 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.57 N/A 1.16 10.53

Demonstrates Federated Investors Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Federated Investors Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Federated Investors Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Federated Investors Inc. has a consensus target price of $31, and a -3.43% downside potential. Meanwhile, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 13.07%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation seems more appealing than Federated Investors Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. About 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.