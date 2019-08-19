Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.61 N/A 2.13 16.32 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.80 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Federated Investors Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. Golub Capital BDC Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Federated Investors Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC Inc. has 1.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats Golub Capital BDC Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.