Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 29 2.86 N/A 2.13 14.43 Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Federated Investors Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.