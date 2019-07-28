Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.89 N/A 2.13 14.43 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.92 N/A 0.33 42.38

Table 1 demonstrates Federated Investors Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Federated Investors Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Federated Investors Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.9% of Federated Investors Inc. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.6% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.