Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 1.87 91.98M 2.13 16.32 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Federated Investors Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Federated Investors Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 284,944,237.92% 25% 14.2% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.