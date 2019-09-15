Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.69 N/A 2.13 16.32 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 323.40 N/A 0.03 61.25

Demonstrates Federated Investors Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Federated Investors Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Federated Investors Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. Competitively, 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats 180 Degree Capital Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.