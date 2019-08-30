Reviewing Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)’s and Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s results

This is a contrast between Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) and Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Pollution & Treatment Controls and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal Corporation 26 1.52 N/A 1.61 19.38 Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 4 0.41 N/A 0.04 97.44

Table 1 highlights Federal Signal Corporation and Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federal Signal Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Federal Signal Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Federal Signal Corporation and Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 9.6% Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 0.00% 0.6% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Federal Signal Corporation is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.58. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Federal Signal Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Federal Signal Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Federal Signal Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.8% of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Federal Signal Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 58.4% are Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Signal Corporation 9.3% 14.9% 9.26% 44.28% 33.46% 56.53% Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited -0.95% 0.24% -0.95% 33.44% 2.2% 47.02%

For the past year Federal Signal Corporation has stronger performance than Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited

Summary

Federal Signal Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment. The company also distributes general testing and measuring equipment comprising multi-channel digital and analogue recorders, signal amplifiers, and calibration equipment for energy conservation, renewable energy equipment, power quality analyzers, continuous emissions monitoring systems, and air pollution control systems to power plants, railway and aero-space industries, utilities, educational institutions, and telecommunications companies. In addition, it offers process control systems, including sensors, temperature gauges, pressure gauges, power and energy consumption meters, flow meters, valves, temperature and pressure transmitters and control devices, and temperature and pressure calibrators, as well as moisture, power, energy, and harmonic analyzers; systems engineering services; and maintenance, installation assistance, and calibration services. Further, the company develops, produces, sells, and services environmental equipment, including the development of modern laboratory analyzers, on-line measuring equipment, and other analyzers for chemicals. It primarily serves commercial customers, and governmental agencies or instrumentalities. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.