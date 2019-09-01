Reviewing Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)’s and BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s results

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) and BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) compete against each other in the Pollution & Treatment Controls sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal Corporation 27 1.54 N/A 1.61 19.38 BioHiTech Global Inc. 2 8.52 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Federal Signal Corporation and BioHiTech Global Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 9.6% BioHiTech Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.58 beta indicates that Federal Signal Corporation is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioHiTech Global Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Federal Signal Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, BioHiTech Global Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Federal Signal Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioHiTech Global Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Federal Signal Corporation and BioHiTech Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Federal Signal Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 49.66% are BioHiTech Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Signal Corporation 9.3% 14.9% 9.26% 44.28% 33.46% 56.53% BioHiTech Global Inc. -2.95% 25.68% -5.74% -11.54% -35.21% 41.98%

For the past year Federal Signal Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Summary

Federal Signal Corporation beats BioHiTech Global Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers Eco-Safe Digester, a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that could be disposed of through conventional sanitary sewer systems. Its Eco-Safe Digester digests approximately 3,500 pounds of food waste every day, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, grains, coffee grinds, egg shells, and dairy products. The company also provides BioHiTech Cloud, a cloud-based dashboard and mobile application that gives real-time visibility to the status of the device itself and provides insight to the efficiencies of the operations of food preparation and consumption of the user. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food services, education, and full service hospitality industries. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.