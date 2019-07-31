Reviewing Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)’s and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s results

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust 132 10.53 N/A 3.01 43.16 RPT Realty 12 3.82 N/A 0.17 74.91

Demonstrates Federal Realty Investment Trust and RPT Realty earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. RPT Realty is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Federal Realty Investment Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 0.00% 10.6% 3.7% RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RPT Realty on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Federal Realty Investment Trust and RPT Realty’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00 RPT Realty 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Federal Realty Investment Trust is $141, with potential upside of 6.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Federal Realty Investment Trust and RPT Realty has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares. Comparatively, RPT Realty has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Realty Investment Trust 0.44% -4.71% -4.05% 1.11% 10.8% 10.21% RPT Realty 1.12% 4.8% -5.52% -6.15% 10.86% 5.94%

For the past year Federal Realty Investment Trust has stronger performance than RPT Realty

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Federal Realty Investment Trust beats RPT Realty.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.