Reviewing Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)’s and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s results

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|132
|10.53
|N/A
|3.01
|43.16
|RPT Realty
|12
|3.82
|N/A
|0.17
|74.91
Demonstrates Federal Realty Investment Trust and RPT Realty earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. RPT Realty is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Federal Realty Investment Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|0.00%
|10.6%
|3.7%
|RPT Realty
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RPT Realty on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Federal Realty Investment Trust and RPT Realty’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|RPT Realty
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Federal Realty Investment Trust is $141, with potential upside of 6.81%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Federal Realty Investment Trust and RPT Realty has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares. Comparatively, RPT Realty has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|0.44%
|-4.71%
|-4.05%
|1.11%
|10.8%
|10.21%
|RPT Realty
|1.12%
|4.8%
|-5.52%
|-6.15%
|10.86%
|5.94%
For the past year Federal Realty Investment Trust has stronger performance than RPT Realty
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors Federal Realty Investment Trust beats RPT Realty.
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
