Reviewing Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM)’s and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s results

Since Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 74 4.46 N/A 8.77 8.36 Synchrony Financial 33 2.75 N/A 4.47 7.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Synchrony Financial. Synchrony Financial has lower revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Synchrony Financial.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5% Synchrony Financial 0.00% 22.5% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synchrony Financial’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Synchrony Financial.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 10.26% upside potential and an average target price of $86. Meanwhile, Synchrony Financial’s consensus target price is $38, while its potential upside is 5.00%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is looking more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Synchrony Financial has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 98.8%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares. Competitively, Synchrony Financial has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -6.49% -3.08% 4.34% 1.09% -17.4% 21.29% Synchrony Financial 3.08% 5.8% 13.29% 26.21% 2.71% 48.59%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.