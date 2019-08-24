Reviewing Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM)’s and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)’s results

As Credit Services businesses, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 75 4.38 N/A 8.77 8.82 Credit Acceptance Corporation 466 7.34 N/A 31.87 15.00

Demonstrates Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Credit Acceptance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Credit Acceptance Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5% Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9%

Risk & Volatility

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Credit Acceptance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Credit Acceptance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $467.5 average price target and a 3.21% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Credit Acceptance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.4% and 63.3%. Insiders held 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85% Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Credit Acceptance Corporation.

Summary

Credit Acceptance Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.