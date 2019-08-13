Reviewing Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM-A)’s and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s results

Both Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 68 4.25 N/A 8.76 7.83 Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Weidai Ltd. Weidai Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is presently more expensive than Weidai Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Weidai Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.7% of Weidai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.72% of Weidai Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 4.9% 6.39% -10.14% 7.12% -9.96% 20.39% Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation had bullish trend while Weidai Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats Weidai Ltd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.