Reviewing Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM-A)’s and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)’s results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 68 4.04 N/A 8.76 7.83 ORIX Corporation 72 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13

Table 1 demonstrates Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and ORIX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ORIX Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than ORIX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and ORIX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 4.9% 6.39% -10.14% 7.12% -9.96% 20.39% ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation had bullish trend while ORIX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.