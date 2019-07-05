Reviewing Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM-A)’s and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)’s results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 66 4.10 N/A 8.76 7.53 On Deck Capital Inc. 6 1.44 N/A 0.45 10.20

Demonstrates Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. On Deck Capital Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than On Deck Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of On Deck Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.9% are On Deck Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -5.12% -5% 2.44% -9.6% -4.92% 15.79% On Deck Capital Inc. -4.59% -12.12% -23.58% -43.86% -23.71% -22.54%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 15.79% stronger performance while On Deck Capital Inc. has -22.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors On Deck Capital Inc.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.